The city has launched its Goose Management Program that's designed to control the Canada goose population and prevent geese from making a home in select areas and parks across Windsor.

As part of the 2025 budget, the council approved $30,000 to hire an outside contractor with the specialized knowledge to address the problem.

The city also secured a permit from the Canadian Wildlife Service for the removal and relocation of the eggs and nests to discourage the birds from establishing a home, becoming defensive, and being less likely to leave an area.

Executive Director Parks, Recreation, and Facilities, James Chacko, says over the past ten days, the contractor has been surveying and assessing multiple sites.

"Over the course of the next few weeks, they will then begin the process of removing some nests and some eggs and then have that process completed before the expected hatch date of any eggs, which is typically around the second week of May, weather dependent," he says.

The issue of Canada geese was raised at council due to complaints over heavy goose droppings in certain parks, aggressive geese, and geese on park trails and city streets, specifically along Riverside Drive and along Windsor's riverfront.

Chacko says this is the first of a multi-year program.

"We believe that with persistence and continued action year after year, there will be positive improvements in terms of the overall goose population in the city of Windsor, coming back down," he says.

Chacko says the geese are smart and will realize when their nests and eggs are being removed.

"They will then begin to look for other locations to nest. That is the goal in this: to not have them nesting within the parkland but then allowing them to nest in areas where they can certainly coexist with the environment around them," he says.

The areas within the city of Windsor to target for geese management are:

1. All riverfront city park locations

2. South Wood Lakes

3. Mic Mac Park

4. Malden Park

5. Captain Wilson Park

6. Blue Heron/Aspen Lake and surrounding parks

7. Portions of Ganatchio Trail, including Sandpoint Beach/Stop 26 Park

Members of the public are encouraged to call 311 or use the 311 app to report any geese issues.