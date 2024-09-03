A member of city council says "we can't just live with the status quo" when it comes to the impact of the Canada Goose population in Windsor.

A report detailing a number of options to manage the goose population is going to the city's next community services standing committee meeting after Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac requested this past January for an administration report on how to keep the goose population in check.

At that time, Gignac cited a number of issues being caused by the geese, including droppings across city parks and safety hazards caused by the geese on parks trails and on city streets, specifically along Riverside Drive and along Windsor's riverfront.

Gignac says she is happy for a conversation about doing something.

"Doing something finally. The issue is not going to disappear," she says. "We continue to see an explosion in the population of the geese in Windsor. They're becoming a traffic hazard."

Administration is recommending a multi-faceted goose management approach that includes measures such as habitat management that would see the grass and pollinator plants allowed to grow longer in certain areas to deter geese from gathering.

Hazing techniques could also be utilized through the use of trained dogs, lights, lasers, or pyrotechnics to make geese uncomfortable in their habitats.

Relocation and egg removal efforts are also being recommended.

Gignac says the geese are becoming a traffic hazard and a biohazard due to their droppings.

"The droppings from the geese along the waterfront meant we had to purchase a specialized machine to clean up the debris that they leave," she says.

Administration recommends a three-year pilot project at a cost of $450,000 and that if it's approved, funding would need to be earmarked in the city's 2025 budget.

Gignac says the geese have become a real nuisance.

"It's time to really put our minds to the fact that there are no real natural predators in the city that will kind of address the huge population growth that we've seen. So we need a plan. We can't just live with the status quo," she says.

Administration is not recommending a cull as it's considered expensive and a permit would not likely be granted without first trying other management/removal techniques.

Canada Geese are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. The MBCA provides for the protection and conservation of migratory birds, and prohibits people from harming birds, except under specified conditions.

The community services standing committee meets on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in council chambers at Windsor City Hall.