Pro-Palestinian supporters have set up an encampment at the University of Windsor.

Over the weekend, demonstrations continued during the day, but it also saw students setting up tents to stay the night in the 'Liberation Zone' near Dillon Hall.

Jana Alrisai, organizer of coalition of students at the University of Windsor Liberation Zone says that support from the community has really poured in over the weekend, with residents, businesses, and students providing food, coffee, and blankets to those protesting.

She says only a small group of students have been spending the night on the campus lawn, but it has grown more and more each day.

She adds that the group is taking it day-be-day, and as long as there's support they will continue to protest, and sleep in the Liberation Zone.

Alrisai says they have not been asked to leave by the university administration, and protests have been very peaceful.

"Campus Police are very present. We've spotted a couple of Windsor Police cars, but we have not had any interactions directly with any of them."

She says the support from the community has been wonderful.

"It was really heartwarming to see that people have been finding this place as a place of community, as a place of healing, as a place of like 'finally, we've seen people do something, we're so proud of you for being here, and for doing this'. And it's really just wonderful to see."

She says they're open to speaking with the University of Windsor, but they want change as well.



"I think that administration don't want to look like how other universities are doing, we know they've been planning a response. They've been preparing for something like this to happen in Windsor, so they have a plan, but so do we. So we're all open to conversations with administration, but we don't just want conversation."

The group is calling upon the university to disclose all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Alrisai says they are also asking for the University of Windsor to provide addition supports for Palestinian students who are facing anti-Palestinian racism on campus.

Many universities around Canada and the United States have set up encampments, however many of them have been dismantled by police.

On Sunday, it was reported by the Associated Press that some 300,000 people have fled Gaza's southern city of Rafah following evacuation orders from Israel, which says it must invade to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken in the October 7 attack against Israel that sparked the war.