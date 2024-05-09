A 'liberation zone' has been set up on the campus of the University of Windsor in support of the pro-Palestinian movement.

The liberation zone was set up at 12 p.m. Thursday in front of Dillion Hall.

According to a news release, the liberation zone will include chanting and teach-ins about Palestinian history, culture, and solidarity with other occupied peoples.

The student coalition calls upon the university to disclose all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and the over 34,000 Palestinians martyred by the senseless and genocidal Israeli regime. There are no more universities in Gaza, and we stand strictly in opposition that our education funds their death," says a spokesperson from the liberation zone. "For over 7 months as we watched people get killed, life continued on as normal, and that is no longer acceptable."

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas' launched an attack from Gaza into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, with some 240 others taken hostage. In response, Israel launched an air, ground, and sea assault in Gaza, which is estimated to have killed nearly 35,000 people.

This is a developing story. More to come.