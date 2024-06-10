The organizer of the Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Windsor says talks are ongoing with UWindsor officials, and they remains hopeful and optimistic.

Jana Alrifai says that talks took place throughout all of last week, with some of the talks lasting 12 hours a day, and that they will continue this week as well.

The group had been waiting to meet with university officials since their last meeting on May 17, which left the group feeling disappointed after UWindsor President, Dr. Robert Gordon, didn't attend.

The group gave the university six demands which include disclosing all institutional expenditures, divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation, and declare its opposition to the Israeli occupation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Alrifai says they are continuing to work hard, and in good faith with the university, and it seems as though the university is doing the same.

She says they're hopeful with these talks, and are looking for commitment from the university.

"It's really important that we continue talking about the responsibility that we have as the people in the negotiating room, or as the Liberation Zone, and we're doing this for other people. The onus is on us to take a really good deal, and to do really well at negotiating or going back and forth with the university because this matters."

Alrifai says the demands they gave the university are very reasonable.

"And I think that once the conversations keep going between how to implement those demands, and our red line is the Liberation Zone, and what demands, and what method of implementation. We've been saying from day one that we're not looking for processes, we're not looking for more empty words, what we're looking for is commitments and that's what we keep pushing for in the negotiations."

She adds that UWindsor President, Dr. Robert Gordon, did attend the start of the meetings - which the group really appreciated.

"It was a great sign of good faith in the beginning of the negotiations, and we hope to continue seeing those good faith negotiations. And we continue to hope that the administration of the University of Windsor treats the students with the same kindness and respect that we saw in the beginning of these negotiations."



Alrifai says the group protesting in the 'Liberation Zone' near Dillon Hall continues to grow everyday.

The Pro-Palestinian movement first set up the zone at the university on May 9, and some individuals have been sleeping there ever since.

AM800 News did reach out to the University for a statement, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.