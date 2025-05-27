The mayor for the Town of LaSalle is excited to see the progress on the latest portion of work at LaSalle Landing, which is expected to open to the public by the end of June.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says currently work is underway on the winter ice loop - which will be a walking loop in the warmer months - as well as the water feature, with the finishing touches being completed such as landscaping and some asphalt work.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.

The project will see a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces such as a walkable parkland, a water feature, a winter ice skate trail, a festival lawn, and a sports zone.

Meloche says the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial will open their area on June 28.

"The water feature and their signage area, so that's all going really well. So as of right now on site what you're seeing is just our final restoration work which is planting, landscaping, grass, and then also a little bit of asphalt work needs to be completed, and then the site will be ready to go."

She says she's hearing excitement from residents on the water feature and the trail.

"We had hoped to open in the winter months, things didn't go as planned but sometimes things happen for a reason and so we're going with what's being put before us, and what's going to be a great summer season - hopefully some new events down there - and then prepare for the winter months."

Meloche says the large sign that reads 'LaSalle' is a staple piece of the project.

"When it was brought forward, it was such a great idea. I know a lot of people are saying 'well, we're not a tourist destination', and we're not meant to be a tourist destination but we are meant to be a region that still attracts people to our town to support our businesses. And as residents, we love to welcome people to our community, we love to have our family and friends here, and now they have a place to go and enjoy on our waterfront."

The winter ice skate trail has been slated to open in the winter of 2024, however was delayed due to some construction set backs.

The outdoor skate trail along with the water feature was a $9-million project and is located next to the Event Centre on Front Road.