Those hoping to lace up this winter will need to store their ice skates away until the fall.

The opening for the winter loop in LaSalle has been delayed.

Mayor Crystal Meloche took to social media to announce the news and said while the project was nearly complete, including the concrete loop, underground servicing and ice plant, there's still more left to be done.

"Unfortunately the brick paver plaza and the concrete walkways to get to and from the LaSalle loop ice pad are not finished," she said. "This means that we're not able to walk safely on the site, and since it's still a construction site we can't open it this winter season."

She says the cold winter weather is not the right time to finish construction.

"The general contractor and their crews will be back on site in full force this spring to finish the project," Meloche said. "At this time, the project remains within budget and continues to be projected to finish within budget. We are working with the contractor to ensure that any town costs for missing the initial original competition date of December 21, 2024 are covered, as per the contract requirements."

The $9-million project includes an outdoor skate trail along with a water feature. It's located near the Event Centre on Front Road.

Meloche says in the coming weeks the town may plan to test the refrigeration systems by making temporary ice.

"Unfortunately the site will remain closed to the public for the safety reasons I have already mentioned," she said. "Thanks for your patience during the construction. We look forward to the opening of the rotary circle this spring, followed by the ice trail in the fall."

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.