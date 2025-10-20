A section of Front Road in LaSalle will undergo a temporary closure this week as part of ongoing storm sewer reconstruction.

The project began in August after a delay due to the material lead time.

Starting Tuesday, Front Road between Kenwood Boulevard and Laurier Drive will be fully closed until Saturday.

During the closure, westbound traffic on Laurier can only turn right onto Front Road. Westbound traffic on Kenwood can only turn left onto Front.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said crews ran into some trouble prompting a full closure.

"The soil conditions down by the water, we knew we were dealing with some difficult areas, but it's a little bit worse than we anticipated and so that's what's caused this delay for us, dealing with some conditions that we weren't really expecting," said Meloche.

Meloche said the closure is expected to last four to five days.

"This area here is a manhole that we're putting on Front Road, where unfortunately it's going to be a little bit larger than expect which means more work, and really a big part of this is safety as well for the people who are constructing this project," she said.

Meloche said she was expecting an update from administration on the timing of the overall project.

"Originally when we were looking at this, the plan was to have this go into December, and then re-open the roads fully during the winter months. I'm not sure if this has changed that plan or not, so I'm hoping we'll get an update from administration at the next meeting and then we can let our residents know what we expect over the next few months," Meloche said.

The following detours are set:

Traffic travelling through LaSalle, and all trucks, should use Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue

Local traffic in LaSalle should use one of these to avoid the closure: Martin Lane, Matchett Road, and Laurier Drive or International Avenue, Michigan Avenue, and Laurier Drive

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zones

LaSalle Transit route 25 will be detoured

Businesses will remain open, and you can visit using Divine Street

Access will also be allowed to homes on Front Road but could be delayed.

Drivers are asked to find another route whenever possible.

-With files from CTV Windsor