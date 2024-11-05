One person has been arrested, while Windsor Police search for a second suspect following a stabbing downtown.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Pelissier Street and Erie Street West.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 38-year-old man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that an argument took place between the victim and two men. After exchanging works, the argument escalated into a physical altercation when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife, and struck him with a metal pole.

On Tuesday, officers located and arrested one suspect, who faces charges of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police continue to search for a second suspect, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.