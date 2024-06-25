The body of a swimmer, who went missing in Leamington has been recovered.

Provincial police say an eyewitness located the body in the water and called police.



According to police, the victim is a 32-year-old man from Leamington.



As AM800 news reported on Monday, the swimmer went missing after entering the water near the Leamington docks on Sunday, June 23.



Police said the swimmer began to struggle and failed to resurface.



OPP searchers along with the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service assisted with the recovery effort.



Police say an autopsy will be conducted at a Windsor hospital.

