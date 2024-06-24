A marine search is underway in Leamington.

According to provincial police, members of the Essex detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer.



Police say they received a report of a swimmer that entered the water near the Leamington docks Sunday night and began to struggle.



The OPP says the swimmer did not resurface and OPP searchers along with the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service were unable to locate the individual.



Police say the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is attending the scene to assist with the search.



Police say they will provide updates when available.

