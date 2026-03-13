Another suspect on the 'Wanted in Windsor' list is now in custody.

Officers located and arrested 35-year-old Adam Da Costa Silva Thursday in Barrie, Ontario, and he has since been returned to Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service launched the 'Wanted in Windsor' list on March 9 to spotlight people currently evading arrest for crimes including attempted murder, assault, extortion, fraud, drug trafficking, and sexual assault.

In November 2023, Da Costa Silva allegedly intercepted and altered three checks intended for other payees on three separate occasions. Investigators determined that the funds were deposited into accounts believed to be fraudulent, with the total value of the transactions estimated at approximately $14,000.

Da Costa Silva is facing two counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, fraud not exceeding $5,000, and three counts of uttering a forged document.

Police arrested another person on the list on March 12 when Garth Brown was taken into custody at a home in Windsor on 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

The aim of highlighting the cases is to generate new leads and accelerate efforts to bring the individuals to justice.

Click here to see the suspects on the Wanted in Windsor list.