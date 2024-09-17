Provincial police in Essex County have provided an update after a crash in Lakeshore last month that sent four people to hospital.

Police say they have now charged a 35-year-old from London with a handful of charges including operation while impaired and driving while under suspension and dangerous operation causing bodily harm after a vehicle struck a house in Lakeshore on Highway 77 at County Road 8 on August 12.



According to police, the driver was arrested in the Peel Region on Friday, September 13.



Following the crash, police said four people including a 7-year-old who were in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police also said no one inside the home was injured.

