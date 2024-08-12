Provincial police in Essex County say four people including a 7-year-old have been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a house in Lakeshore.

According to police, officers along with Lakeshore fire and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision call just after 1 a.m. Monday on Highway 77 at County Road 8.



When emergency personnel arrived, they saw a vehicle had struck a house.



Police say no one inside of the home was hurt.



The investigation continues and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

