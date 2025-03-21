Windsor police have identified a suspect wanted in a road rage incident.

As AM800 news reported Friday morning, two female drivers got into an argument in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 5400-block of Tecumseh Road East near Ford Boulevard March 9.

Police say the argument escalated into a fight with one woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area in a black Chrysler 200.

Thursday night police released a photo of the vehicle involved along with the women.

Police say the suspect faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.