Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a road rage incident in East Windsor earlier this month.

Investigators say two female drivers got into an argument in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 54-hundred block of Tecumseh Road East near Ford Boulevard March 9th.

Police say the argument escalated into a fight with one woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area in a black Chrysler 200.

Investigators -- based on surveillance video -- describe the woman as white or Indigenous, in her 40s, about five-foot-six with a medium build and long curly brown hair.

She was wearing a light-coloured sweater, black leggings and white running shoes at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or who can identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.