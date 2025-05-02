Three suspects, who were released on bail following the theft of a puppy, have been taken back into custody in connection with a vehicle theft.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 900-block of Thompson Blvd. last Sunday for a report of a stolen pickup truck.

According to police, members of the Target Base Unit located the truck the following day in the 3600-block of Matchett Rd. and saw three people entering the vehicle.

While trying to make an arrest, police say the driver reversed into a parked vehicle, and drove over a curb onto a grassy area, narrowly missing officers.

Officers decided against pursuing the vehicle but found the damaged truck unoccupied later that day in the 1300-block of Oak St.

Police say on April 30, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrested a 15-year-old girl near the intersection of Vaughan St. and Prince Rd.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were located a short time later outside of a home in the 3800-block of Vaughan St.

A number of charges have been laid including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.