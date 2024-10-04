A second suspect has been arrested and charged after a shooting in downtown Windsor last month.

Windsor police say they arrested a 29-year-old man at police headquarters on Oct. 3.

The suspect is facing eight charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a restricted firearm, and discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

In September, police received reports of a shooting on Sept. 18 in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Assumption Street.

According to police, two armed suspects engaged in a verbal altercation with another person, and the interaction escalated when one of the suspects fired directly at the victim’s vehicle, hitting the door, but the person inside was not injured.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man at a home in the 700 block of Assumption Street on Sept. 22.

Officers also seized the vehicle operated by the man and he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.