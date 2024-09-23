One person has been arrested while another is being sought in connection to a shooting in downtown Windsor.

On Sept. 19, police received reports of a shooting that occurred the previous evening.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that two armed suspects engaged in a verbal altercation with another person in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Assumption Street.

Police say the interaction escalated when one of the suspects fired directly at the victim’s vehicle, striking it in the door, but the person inside was not injured.

On Sept. 22, 2024, officers arrested a 33-year-old man at a residence in the 700 block of Assumption Street.

The vehicle operated by the suspect was seized, and police laid charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The second suspect being sought is described as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, 5’11” tall, with a slender build and a full beard.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.