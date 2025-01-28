Windsor Police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a homicide outside of the former Water World site.

Police were called to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East - also known as the city's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub - just after 7 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived they located a 53-year-old man outside who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit has determined the victim was shot by a male suspect following a verbal altercation. The suspect was seen fleeing the area prior to officers' arrival.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as a mixed-race man, approximately 5'3'' to 5'5'' tall, with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, he had his hair pulled back in braids and was wearing a black North Face brand jacket and black pants with a reflective strip along the thigh. He was later seen with his braids removed, wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and red shoes.

Police are informing the public that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached directly. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.