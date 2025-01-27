Windsor Police are investigating a homicide outside of the former Water World.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of unknown trouble in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East, which is now the city's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police state that EMS performed immediate first aid on the victim and transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Residents and business owners in the area are asked to review their surveillance or dash cam footage, specifically between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.