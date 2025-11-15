Extortion-related charges have been laid following a south Windsor shooting earlier this month .

In the early hours of Nov. 2, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired at a house in the 2500 block of Academy Drive.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect arrive at the property in a black SUV, allegedly discharge several rounds at the home, and then flee the scene.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit spoke with the homeowner and learned he had borrowed $50,000 from an individual to help with a down payment on the property.

When the homeowner stopped making payments, the individual allegedly threatened to "send people to his house."

A suspect was identified in the extortion matter and arrested Thursday Nov. 13 outside a residence in the 1900 block of Everts Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of recklessly discharge a firearm into or at a place, and obstruction of justice.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection with the gunfire and they continue to look for witnesses, video, or any information that may help identify the individual(s) responsible.