Police are investigating what's being called a 'targeted shooting' in south Windsor.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to the 2500-block of Academy Drive.

A suspect was seen on surveillance video arriving in a black SUV, then approaches the home and returns to the vehicle to get a gun.

Police say several rounds were fired into the house before the suspect flees in the vehicle south on Academy towards EC Row.

No one was hurt in the incident but investigators believe it was deliberately targeted.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking the public to review any surveillance or dashcam footage recorded between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on November 2 for potential evidence.