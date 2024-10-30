Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of indecent acts committed on a school property in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police say a 23-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night at Queen Elizabeth II School on Eugenie Street.

Investigators allege the man attended the school several times this month while it was closed and no children were present and performed indecent acts.

The suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police believe the incidents are isolated and that there are no further suspects outstanding.