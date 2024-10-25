An indecent act in Chatham-Kent is under investigation.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service states that a lone man was committing an indecent act while on school property at Queen Elizabeth II Public School on Eugenie Street in Chatham.

Police say the act occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to police the act happened while the school was closed, and that no children were present.

The suspect is described as man between 20 and 40-years-old, wearing a long-sleeve shirt, pants, dark coloured shoes and had a dark backpack.

Police say the man was operating a mountain bike at the time of the incident.

Members of the public within the area asked to review their surveillance camera and share the footage with police if they believe it shows the suspect.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Major Crime Section continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.