Windsor police have arrested a repeat violent offender.

21-year-old Jordan Hickmott was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 1300-block of Rossini Boulevard.



He was wanted for probation violations, firearm possession, and uttering death threats.



According to police, Hickmott was released from custody on July 10 following a conviction for uttering threats to cause death.



Police said under the conditions of his probation order, he was not to have any contact with with his victim or possess firearms or other prohibited weapons but within a few hours of being released, he allegedly attended the victim's workplace and threatened them with a firearm.



The police service issued an arrest warrant on July 18.



Hickmott is now charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

