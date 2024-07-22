The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old repeat violent offender wanted on numerous charges.

Police state that an arrest warrant has been issued for Jordan Hickmott - who is wanted on charges, including probation violations, firearm possession, and uttering death threats.

On July 10, 2024, Hickmott was released from custody following a conviction for uttering threats to cause death. Under the conditions of his probation order, he was not to have any contact with with his victim or possess firearms or other prohibited weapons.

Within a few hours of being released, police state that Hickmott allegedly attended the victim's workplace and threatened them with a firearm.

Police say the victim didn't sustain any physical injuries.

On July 18, police issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, uttering threats to cause death, and breach of probation.

Anyone with information on Hickmott's whereabouts are asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.