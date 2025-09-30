Windsor police have arrested a man wanted in a retail store robbery.

Police say the suspect was identified as a 47-year-old man.

He was arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Elliott Street early Monday afternoon.

The man is charged with robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He's also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 in connection to a separate incident.

As AM800 news reported on Saturday, police were looking to identify the man after he entered a business in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West and attempted to leave with items without paying.

Police said, when store employees approached the man, he allegedly revealed a knife and made a slashing motion toward one of the employees before fleeing.