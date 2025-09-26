The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a retail store.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, police say a man entered a business in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West and attempted to leave with items without paying.

When he was approached by store employees, the man allegedly revealed a knife and made a slashing motion toward one of the employees before fleeing.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 50 to 60 years of age, with balding white hair, and a white beard.

At the time of the incident, police say he wore baggy jeans and a black and red Ecko brand hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.