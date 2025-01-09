A Windsor resident has created a petition in an effort to save the tunnel bus from being eliminated.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tabled the 2025 budget last week, and revealed during the budget announcement that the tunnel bus service was at risk of being eliminated .

Stephanie Thompson-Tiamiyu, a lifelong Windsor resident, says she has been using the tunnel bus for 40 years, and depends on the service as a disabled person to see her family and partner in Detroit.

"I'm willing to advocate not just for myself, but the many of people that I've met over the past 40 years crossing back and forth on the tunnel bus, from people going over to see a sporting event, or going to a concert, going to the museum, festivals, just any type of cultural experience altogether."

The tunnel bus resumed service following the COVID-19 pandemic in Nov. 2022, with reduced hours .

She says the reduction in service hours affected her.

"They affected everybody, especially financially, because I take Lyft and Uber, and when I tried to do it once in an emergency situation with my family, I was told that they don't cross the border. So I had to take a taxi, and I can't afford a taxi, sometimes. Regardless of what it is, our resources are limited."

The first council meeting of the year on Jan. 13 will provide residents the opportunity to appear as delegates and offer feedback on the draft budget.

Thompson-Tiamiyu says she has registered to appear and says that not only will she deliver her petition to council at that time, but will also deliver this simple message.

"That the Windsor tunnel bus is essential," she said.

Over 2,100 signatures were attached to the petition at time of publication.