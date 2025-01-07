The union representing Transit Windsor workers is reacting to the $1.4 million in proposed cuts to the service identified in the 2025 City of Windsor budget.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tabled the 2025 budget last week with a proposed 2.99 per cent municipal tax increase.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616 represents almost 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance and skilled trades, providing transit throughout Windsor and Essex County, along with tunnel bus service to Detroit.

Dilkens revealed during the budget announcement that the tunnel bus service was at risk of being eliminated .

Last winter, members ratified a new collective agreement, however a major sticking point in negotiations between Transit Windsor and the union were the federally-mandated 10 paid sick days for workers.

ATU International Vice President Manny Sforza accused the city of intentionally driving users away from the tunnel bus by limiting its hours.

"The proposed cuts to the tunnel bus is to emliminate the service we do into the U.S., and quite surely lose our federal status and they would save money on paying 10 sick days," he said. "Now what that translates to is the travelling public, the tax payers in Windsor, are being robbed and deprived of essential service transit servive they are paying for in their taxes."

He claims that transit ridership increased by 80 per cent in 2022, and that another seven per cent increase was reported for 2023.

"So when you're carrying ten million passengers at the end of the year, and you've got an increase, that means there should have been a $2 million surplus generated at the farebox, and we don't hear them talking about that so the math doesn't add up to us and it's very concerning."

Sforza says he views this as a direct attack on the union and their work.

"I'm not aware of any major transit service in Canada that has seen the growth that Windsor has, and is talking about reducing service at the same time," Sforza said. "This is unprecedented."

The public and city council continue to review the budget before council hears from delegations on Jan. 13.

He says they plan on having members of the ATU executive board attend as delegates and invited members to join them in uniform as a show of solidarity.