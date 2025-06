Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal Office have left the scene of a fire on Pelissier Street.

According to a social media post from Windsor fire, the blaze in the 700-block of Pelissier Street last Thursday caused roughly $90,000 in damages.

The post says it's believed the fire originated on a mattress.

A man remains in a Hamilton hospital and is being treated for burns.

His injuries have been described as serious.

Two other people have been displaced.