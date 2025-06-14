Fire investigators continue to look into what caused a fire in downtown Windsor earlier this week.

A fire broke out in the 700 block of Pelissier Street on Thursday afternoon, and one man was removed from a building with burns.

The fire had been contained on the first floor but had spread to the second floor of the building. Nine Windsor Fire and Rescue vehicles were on scene and crews were able to put out the blaze.

The individual who had suffered the burn had been treated at the scene by Essex-Windsor EMS, however was then transported to Hamilton for treatment of the injury.

The Ontario Fire Marshall attended the scene Thursday evening, and returned to the scene on Friday morning for further investigation.

An update provided by Windsor Fire and Rescue on Friday evening states that fire investigators from the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall were on scene and will lead the investigation moving forward.

The update stated that the man remains in a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries from the fire.