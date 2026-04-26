The chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority hopes that people will enjoy using the multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge once the crossing opens.

The multi-use path on the new bridge is highlighted on the cover of this year's Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island 2026/2027 Official Visitors Guide, which was released Thursday.

The path will allow cyclists, runners, and pedestrians to cross the border free of charge, separate from vehicular traffic.

Chief Relations Officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Heather Grondin, says the multi-use path is a recognition of how this bridge has been created with direct input from the public.

"Tourism associations, cycling groups, and the communities in the early days of the designs said how important it was to include this path, knowing that we couldn't go back and add it later and that we had to do it from day 1," she says.

Grondin says there are dedicated access points on the Canadian and U.S. sides.

"Completely separate from vehicular traffic, and we did that to ensure that cyclists and pedestrians will be kept safe and have their own unique journey in crossing the bridge," she says. "They will have their own client processing areas on both sides. People will need to bring their passports or Nexus cards; that is a mandatory part of crossing an international bridge."

Grondin says they've been able to work with Windsor and the State of Michigan on trail connections, some that were funded by the bridge through its community benefits plan.

"Here on the Canadian side, you'll be able to travel via Broadway Street to Malden Park and then from Malden Park to the Right Honourable Herb Gray Parkway trail and then further out into the county. You can also connect to the riverfront here in Windsor. On the Detroit side, you'll be able to connect to the Iron Belle Trail and the Joe Louis Greenway," she says.

Bridge officials say the international crossing is expected to open this spring, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Click here to learn more about the trail connections on both sides of the bridge.