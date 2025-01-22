A 47-year-old woman has died following a crash in east Windsor on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Windsor Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Twin Oaks Drive and Munich Court following a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

An initial investigation determined that a 47-year-old woman attempted to cross Twin Oaks on foot and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

Police state that the motorist remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The area was closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have information or video footage of the incident, to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.