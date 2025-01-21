One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between pedestrian and a pickup truck in the area of Twin Oaks Drive and Munich Court Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Windsor Police Service's director of corporate communications Gary Francoeur told AM800 News that the driver remained at the scene and that the Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Francoeur said police hoped to be able to share more information Wednesday morning.