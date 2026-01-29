The City of Windsor may soon see large quadricycles - also known as pedal pubs - be permitted to sell and serve alcohol.

The city's Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Committee met Wednesday, and approved a report looking to opt-in to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation's large quadricycle pilot program.

The city would operate the program under the Public Vehicle Licensing Bylaw, with administration proposing that large quadricycles are licensed as "Pedicabs".

If city council provides final approval, the city would move forward with applying for a liquor licence through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission, and would need to provide liquor liability insurance of at least $3-million.

In April 2022, the province launched the 10 year pilot program, and starting July 1, 2025, allowed the vehicles to allow alcohol consumption by passengers.

Currently there is one pedal pub operation in Windsor, which is Pedal & Pour, who have been operating since 2023. According to Pedal & Pour, they are in the process of acquiring a liquor license, and are hoping to serve alcohol by this spring or summer.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor and chair of the committee, says there are few roads that would be prohibited such as Wyandotte Street, Riverside Drive, and University Avenue... but says they would mainly operate in the city's BIAs.

"The reality is that these things are really only financially viable when they're operating in business districts where there is a fair amount of foot traffic, the speed limit is on the lower end of the spectrum, and there's already sort of a robust business district that's operating."

He says the committee added a Licensing Committee process for an added layer of protection for the community.

"Just to ensure that the businesses that are going to be operating, they're going to be operating under parameters that make it feasible operationally, and financially for them, but also is mindful of public safety for the people that might be their patrons, as well as the community generally."

McKenzie says it would be great for tourism.

"There's a framework in place, there could be an appropriate level of oversight, and the public interest is protected while at the same time creating a nice, new business opportunity that's been successful in other communities... it's been proven to be safe in other communities, and bring that ability for that to happen here in our community as well."

If city council gives final approval, the city could take part in this pilot program until the program ends in April 2032.

Quadricycles are bikes which seat 12 or more people, and can be used for various purposes like tours or events, and often operate on fixed routes.

The report will go to city council at a future meeting.