The Ontario government says it's allowing alcohol to be served and consumed on large quadricycles, commonly known as pedal pubs, starting this summer.

The change will take place as of July 1, and would apply to pedal pubs that currently operate in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor.

The pubs have space for 12 or more people pedalling between restaurants and bars and often feature music and city tours.

The province says they're allowed to operate in a community only when the local municipality passes a bylaw to permit them.

It says municipalities may also set specific rules to ensure they don't cause disruptions or traffic issues.

The province says pedal pubs will need a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to serve alcohol, and applications will open next month.