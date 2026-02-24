Large quadricycles - also known as pedal pubs - are now permitted to sell and serve alcohol within the City of Windsor.

On Monday, council approved opting in to the province's pilot program through April 2032.

Pedal pubs will be licensed as pedicabs, with the city allowing up to 10 licences.

In addition to holding a city licence, operators must follow provincial alcohol rules, and carry $3 million in liquor-liability insurance listing the city as an insured party.

Passengers, not drivers, may drink, and only from non-glass containers. Alcohol must be served by a licensed attendant, and operators also need an AGCO alcohol sales licence.

Ward 4 coun. Mark McKenzie said the city currently has one pedal pub operator, Pedal & Pour , who reportedly is in the process of acquiring a liquor license.

"It was more just I guess crossing the t's, dotting the i's, and just kind of putting a little bit more policy and some more rules behind it so now we're making sure that the people operating these are following the rules and saying here's roads that you can go on, and here's the roads that you can't go on," he said.

Quadricycles cannot operate on the following streets in the Downtown BIA:

Wyandotte Street

University Avenue

Riverside Drive

Goyeau Street at the tunnel entrance

"We don't want you riding these things on Wyandotte Street, which obviously is a truck route, we don't want to see them on Walker Road or Tecumseh Road either, or even Riverside Drive for that matter, so again it was more to just kind of put some rules and regulations around it," McKenzie said.

He said current lone operation in Walkerville is very popular and he would like to see more operators in other parts of the city.

"Especially downtown, Sandwich, and Ford City. I know that some of my other BIAs, I have four BIAs, and a few of them have already reached out and said 'hey how do we get these in our BIAs as well', because it's definitely something that will attract people to those areas. It's something a little bit outside the box," said McKenzie.