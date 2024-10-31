Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a case of intimate partner violence (IPV) last month continues to recover.

In the early hours of Sept, 8, Windsor police responded to a report of an injured person in the 2700 block of Pillette Avenue .

The investigation determined 36-year-old Amanda Hunter was assaulted following an argument with an intimate partner inside a car.

Police said after she exited the vehicle, she was knocked to the ground by the suspect who sped away from the scene.

Hunter was taken to hospital, where she remained in critical condition for weeks.

Ray Hunter, Amanda's brother, told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that Amanda's injuries are extensive, which will require a lot of reconstructive surgery.

"Her whole face was broken, her jaw was broken, upper jaw was broken four spots, lower jaw was three spots, her nose was crushed, both eye-sockets were shattered, cheek bones were shattered, forehead was shattered, skull was broken, she had a punctured lung, broken ribs on her left side."

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested the same day of the assault and was charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He says Amanda is expressing her gratitude to the men who found her that night, and wants the community to know it's okay to reach out for help.

"The three men that saved her life that night, she can't thank them enough, and then if anybody is in a domestic violence situation please reach out, please get help, don't let it get this far. Nobody deserves this."

Amanda's family and friends have organized a pasta benefit taking place on Saturday Nov. 9 at 519 Beer House, 11828 Tecumseh Road East.

Ray says the funds raised will be used to support Amanda's recovery going forward.

"She's going to have a lot of expenses travelling back and forth. She doesn't drive, so either I'll be taking her or she'll be going on the bus or something along those lines to get back and forth. We're just trying to raise some extra money for her."

The pasta fundraiser will also feature a live band, door prizes, raffles and a 50/50.

Tickets are $15 each for adults, and $10 each for kids 12 and under.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets is asked to email Ray at: ray_hunter9@hotmail.com.