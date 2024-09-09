Windsor Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

On Sunday, shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 2700 block of Pillette Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was transported to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit investigated and determined the victim was assaulted following an argument with an intimate partner inside a car.

Police state that after the victim exited the vehicle, the man sped away from the scene and knocked the victim to the ground.

Later that afternoon, the suspect was located and arrested by officers at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident.