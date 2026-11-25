Overview of the Maidstone Avenue and Talbot Street North construction project with detours. (Source: Town of Essex)

A major Essex road project will not fully reopen as planned because of a delay in receiving traffic signal equipment.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says the reconstruction of the Maidstone Avenue and Talbot Street North intersection is substantially complete, but the town is still waiting on traffic signal poles and arms from a supplier.

To help ease congestion and improve access to nearby businesses, the town and contractor are aiming for a partial reopening before November 27.

Under the plan, Talbot Street would reopen to traffic while Maidstone Avenue would remain closed as crews finish the remaining work.

Bondy says the project itself has stayed on schedule.

“We’re really lucky this construction season that the weather cooperated. There wasn’t weeks of rain, and the contractors anticipated to have the intersection open originally as planned, but we are facing a delay with some of the infrastructure for our poles and streetlights,” Bondy said.

The intersection has been under construction since August as part of a $3-million reconstruction project.

Bondy says businesses near the work zone are still feeling the impact. Earlier this year, some reported sales had dropped by as much as 40 per cent, and she believes the partial reopening will provide some relief.

“I think when it comes to which is the one that residents want open more and businesses want open more, it’s Talbot Street. The businesses on the other side of Talbot Street have definitely been impacted. I’ve heard from several of the businesses, saying we want more communication, how much longer and what can you do for us?” she said.

The town, Essex Centre BIA and economic development staff have promoted a “Worth the Drive” campaign encouraging residents to continue shopping in the area despite detours.

Bondy says the finished project should help improve traffic flow while also helping prepare the town for future growth.

“We had bottlenecks in Essex, and people have been complaining about this intersection for a long time. So hopefully residents are pleased. It will look different, and it will move more efficiently,” Bondy said.

The town says an official notice with reopening dates, a revised completion timeline and any impacts on the Essex Christmas Parade is expected later this week.