Town of Essex launches support local campaign amid lengthy construction project

Overview of the Maidstone Avenue and Talbot Street North construction project with detours. (Source: Town of Essex)

The Town of Essex is encouraging residents to support local as a lengthy construction project continues.

Construction at the intersection of Maidstone Avenue and Talbot Street North began in early August and has caused a number of detours around the project area.

The town says while temporary road closures and traffic changes are necessary to complete the intersection improvement project, Essex Centre businesses remain open.

In response, the town has partnered with the Essex Centre BIA to launch a new campaign called “Worth the Drive” - reminding the community that reaching businesses in the centre may only take a few extra minutes during construction.

As part of the campaign, a free community passport will be available where customers can collect stamps by visiting participating businesses, and then enter for a chance to win BIA Bucks to spent in the community.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says local businesses in that area are struggling.

“You’re looking at five or six minute detour which is why we’re saying ‘hey, it is worth the drive’. We do know that it’s challenging for some people on lunch hours, but we want people to consider making the extra effort and drive.”

She says there could be a prize in it for you by helping the local businesses.

“We really want to encourage people to shop locally right now, and then they can enter to win $50 BIA Bucks at weekly prizes and three $500 BIA Bucks grand prizes. So, post your pictures, support local, and if you can’t support local, share whenever you can as well.”

Bondy says the community passports can be picked up at participating businesses and at Town Hall.

“Once customers collect five stamps by participating and visiting different businesses, they can enter in a chance to win BIA dollars, which everybody loves BIA dollars... they’re just like cash in our downtown businesses.”

The passport program will include weekly prizes and multiple grand prizes.

The Maidstone-Talbot Intersection Improvements Project will include a number of long-term improvements such as dedicated turning lanes, modern traffic signals with dedicated cyclist signals, a new sidewalk along Maidstone, upgraded street lights and new watermain and storm sewer infrastructure.

The project will also establish the beginning of a future multi-use pathway connecting to planned active transportation infrastructure.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in November 2026.