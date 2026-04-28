Essex council heard from the public Monday night on a major housing proposal for the former Home Hardware site on Wilson Avenue.

Plans call for 126 rental units, a seven-storey apartment with 96 units, and three two-storey townhouse buildings with 30 units total.

Lankor Horizons Development Inc is asking for zoning changes to allow the height and density.

The report says the project includes 176 on-site parking spaces and meets zoning requirements, though residents warned it may still lead to street parking issues.

Resident Susan Robson says she's lived nearby for more than 40 years and questioned whether the development includes enough parking for future tenants.

"The designated parking requirements are unrealistic. Where will the additional vehicles be parked? On the side streets? This is where the people who work in the downtown park. In the municipal lot? Where will the out of town shoppers park," said Robson.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley agreed that parking would be a major concern with a development of this size.

"I think parking is going to be a big issue. I have a business in town and parking is an issue for us, and we're nowhere near that area, but, boy I can't imagine all those cars and where they're all going to park. I think it's it's a lot," said Shepley.

Ward 1 coun. Katie McGuire-Blais also shared residents’ concerns.

"Everybody knows that I already have a problem with our current parking. One parking space per dwelling unit, and on top of that, that parking space being a garage, is unacceptable," said McGuire-Blais.

No decisions were made on Monday night.

Town staff will now prepare a report with recommendations and present it to council at a later date.