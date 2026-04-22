A multi-unit residential development is being proposed in the heart of Essex.

Lankor Horizons Development Inc. is proposing to develop the former Home Hardware property on Wilson Avenue off Talbot Street.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Mayor Sherry Bondy says the town is holding a special meeting on Monday, April 27 to discuss the proposal and consider amendments to the town's official plan and zoning bylaw.

The proposal calls for a six storey multi-unit building containing 96 units.

The developer is also proposing three townhouse buildings each containing 10 units for a total of 126 units for the entire development.

Bondy believes the town needs to grow.

"We are a slower-growing municipality," says Bondy. "To me, unless I can kind of see otherwise, I kind of like the idea. It's been floated around for a while. This isn't something new, and do we want to build on farmland, or do we want to build in our urban core?"

She says the province wants municipalities to build.

"I understand people don't want skyscrapers and apartments everywhere, but this does make sense to me," she says.

Bondy says the area is already hardscaped.

"From a stormwater point of view, we're not paving over any more green space," says Bondy. "So they will have to meet parking studies; they will have to meet storm water and sanitary; they have to do a whole bunch of things in order to be compliant."

The development will also include a total of 146 parking spaces for the six storey building and 30 parking spaces for the townhouse portion of the development.

Monday's special meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Bondy says it's a chance for residents and council to speak about the proposal.

She says the meeting will also be live streamed.

Bondy says following the meeting, town staff will prepare a report with recommendations and present it to council at a later date.