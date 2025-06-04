There's a local connection to the Stanley Cup Final that gets underway on Wednesday night.

In a rematch between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, Belle River native Aaron Ekblad will lace up for the defending champions.

The 29-year-old Panthers defenceman is in the final for the third year in a row.

His mom and dad, Dave & Lisa Ekblad, joined AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, and Dave said the playoff series have been incredible to watch so far.

"It's always exciting, nerve wracking, and certainly looking forward to it," he said.

Lisa says they've come to realize how difficult it is for players just to even make the playoffs.

"That's not lost on us how hard they work, and their focus, and determination, so we're not taking any of this for granted, that's for sure," she said.

Lisa says she would like to see history repeat itself.

"We're so happy to have experienced it last year, and went through that, but I'd like a do over, I'd like to do it again," she said.

Whether you're cheering for the Panthers or the Oilers, all are welcome to head downtown Wednesday night as the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) hosts a watch party for Game 1.

Wednesday night's watch party will be held at Cucina 360 and the Art Walk in the Alley.

Watch parties will be held for each game at different downtown locations, depending on how long the series goes.