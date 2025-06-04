Attention all hockey fans!

A watch party of the Stanley Cup Finals - hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) - will be held this evening.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will rematch in the finals, with Game 1 tonight starting at 8 p.m.

The Panthers won 2-1 to claim the Stanley Cup in Game 7.

The watch party will be held at Cucina 360 and the Art Walk in the Alley.

Renaldo Agostino, ward 3 city councillor, says the hype always grows when a Canadian team is in the finals.

"The teams are the same, the locations are different, but I feel that the hype is much greater this as the sport of hockey feels like it continues to grow and become more, and more popular. And when you have a Canadian team back in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers have had a remarkable season, and I think this year people feel like Edmonton has a big chance to take it."

He says everyone is excited for this series to start.

"We're starting with Game 1 at Art Walk in the Alley, where Cucina 360 is there's an alleyway where they've got this cool patio there inserted there, and we thought that would be a great location for Game 1 and it's a great way to highlight a local business in the downtown core."

Agostino says it's a great time to bring everyone together.

"So there's a lot more going on here than just a hockey game, and of course a rematch for the Stanley Cup - when's the last time we've seen that? Super exciting, it's going to be super great for all the businesses downtown, and it's our chance to highlight our businesses downtown and bring people together, which always creates magic and what better magic is there than the Stanley Cup Final?"

Cucina 360 is located at 58 Chatham Street West.

Watch parties will be held for each game, depending on how long the series goes. Game 2 will be located at the downtown Loose Goose location, Game 3 at Eastwood's Grill and Lounge, and Game 4 will be at La Guardia/On A Roll Sushi/Panache.

This is the first time in over 15 years where the same two teams have met in back-to-back years in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, and the reverse happened the following year in 2009.