Approximately two dozen parents attended an information session held by the Greater Essex County District School Board following a decision to end the French Immersion program at Forest Glade Public School.

The session took place on Wednesday evening at Forest Glade Public to explain the reasoning and answer questions about the decision to move the program - and the students - to Tecumseh Vista Public School this September.

Forest Glade Public currently offers French Immersion and English programming, however the school board explained that enrolment for the French portion has seen a decline. In the 2018-19 school year the program was only offered from Kindergarten to Grade 3, with each year following adding a grade of eligibility.

In 2018, there were 148 students enrolled, and while that number should've doubled by 2024 to accommodate the additional grades, only 151 students were enrolled in French Immersion this year, compared to 492 in English programming.

Tecumseh Vista is a fully French speaking school, and has space to accommodate the 151 students currently at Forest Glade - with busing to be provided to all students if the parents decide to relocate their child.

Kari Bryant, Superintendent of Elementary Staffing at GECDSB, says the decision was made due to enrolment patterns.

"We're only sitting at a 151 students, we would've expected that number to be 300, so the program didn't grow and become as robust as we would've liked."

Jaime Campbell, a mother to a current JK student, says her child has excelled in French and is hoping for continued success at Tecumseh Vista.

"I understand they wouldn't do it if they didn't need to because it would only make the situation worse for our kids if we did stay. It would be smaller classrooms, it just wouldn't be the same, they wouldn't offer the same amount of opportunity to the kids if we did stay."

Melissa Lewis, a mother to two children who will be impacted, says the lack of consultation is frustrating, as well as the lack of answers around before and after school programs.

"I understand why they made the decision that they did, I understand the numbers and why it happened, I just wish there was better communication so that parents could be better prepared. I feel like they say they really thought this out, but if they had the daycare situation would've been better able to be addressed, and it wouldn't be something that we'd have to wait on."

Harmony Peach has three children at Forest Glade, two of which will be impacted. She says it's frustrating that more GECDSB board members weren't at the meeting.

"I suspect it has something to do with the haste in which the announcement was made, and they have other commitments as well. Welcome to our experience, right? So, I think that it speaks to a level of care and concern that even though they say, and they're using the words that they care, and that they support us, I think that if you were here your actions would speak more loudly."

Bryant adds that many of the teachers at Forest Glade Public School will be moving to Tecumseh Vista.

If the parents decide to switch their child's school, they will have to notify the board and the board can then start planning for transportation.

Parents of the affected students received a letter Friday, February 7, informing them of the change and the information session.

