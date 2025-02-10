AM800 News has learned that the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is ending its French Immersion program at Forest Glade Public School, and moving the program and students to Tecumseh Vista Public School effective Sept. 2025.

A letter sent home to parents on Friday stated enrolment in French Immersion programs across the district was in decline.

"It must be noted that this decision was necessary due to the declining French Immersion enrolement at Forest Glade Public School," said GECDSB in statement provided to parents and shared with AM800 News.

"If you have children in both the English and French Immersion programs, please be aware that the school Principal will be contacting you to discuss plans moving forward. We appreciate that deciding which school to register your child at is a decision that takes much time and thought. We look forward to continuing to provide an engaging program for ALL of the students and families."

The public board plans to hold a community information meeting on Wednesday Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the former Eastwood Public School.

GECDSB communications officer Anita Gilliam confirmed that the letter was sent home to parents, and stated that director of education Vicki Houston would be present on Wednesday to answer questions.