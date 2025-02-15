A reminder from the Ontario Provincial Police to take it easy this weekend as more winter weather hits the region.

Environment Canada is predicting between 20 and 30 centimetres of snowfall between Saturday and Sunday.

OPP is reminding drivers to pay attention to rapidly changing road conditions by reducing speed and leaving extra space.

It's also important for drivers to prepare for their trips by ensuring your phone is charged, your fuel tank is full, and you have a survival kit with a shovel, blankets, extra clothes, food and water, booster cables, and a flashlight.

Constable Chris Ciliska with the OPP provides tips on what to have in your vehicle.

"Be dressed for the weather, and if possible have an emergency kit with you with important items, shovels, blankets, clothing, food, water, that you can use if you do become stranded on the side of the roadway somewhere."

He explains what to do if you slide off the road, or get into a collision.

"If you're off the road and in a safe location, call 911 for assistance. If you are leaving your car running while you wait, obviously make sure the exhaust is clear so that you're not filling up with the fumes from the vehicle," Ciliska says. "The best thing to do if you're stuck is wait if it's safe, and then we can come out and help you out."

Ciliska says it's important to plan ahead if you do have to go out.

"The ride will be longer than normal, and the visibility and conditions will be much worse, so drive appropriately for the conditions that you see."

Sudden storms and plunging temperatures can drastically change road conditions and reduce visibility.

Drivers are also reminded to give snowplows room to allow them to clear the roadways.